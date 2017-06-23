Jurist Soli Sorabjee (above left) stepped down as the president of India International Centre on Friday. NN Vohra, the governor of Jammu and Kashmir, was announced the next chief during the annual general meeting of the premier cultural institution.

Vohra’s second term as Jammu and Kashmir governor ends only in 2018. It has not been confirmed if Vohra can hold both the positions simutaneously.

Sorabjee was re-elected to the post on December 26, 2016. His tenure started from January this year. An IIC president is elected from among its five life trustees for a tenure of five years.

Vohra and another life trustee had objected to Sorabjee continuing as president, reported Economic Times. Vohra had earlier alleged that Sorabjee’s re-election as the president was in violation of the institution’s rules.