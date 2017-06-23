Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said he will not hesitate to “ignore” the villages that choose not to vote for the Telugu Desam Party, NDTV reported. He asked the party leaders to “demand” votes from the people as his government had provided several benefits to them.

“You [the voters] are taking the pension I am giving, using roads we have built, taking rations that we give, benefiting from our schemes, then why should you not support us politically?” he said in Kurnool district’s Nandyala where bye-elections will be held soon.

He criticised his party leaders for failing to beat YSR Congress’ popularity in the constituency. He asked them to seek votes on the basis of development and question the voters why they wouldn’t vote for the TDP. “If they say they won’t vote for us, ask them why…even after getting so many benefits from us. I will not hesitate to ignore such villages that don’t vote for us,” he said.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister further said people who do not like his government, should not take pensions or use the roads that the TDP has built in the state. “Why should they take the benefits when they don’t like my rule?” he said. He also reminded people that his Cabinet had waived farmer loans of up to Rs 1.50 lakh, increased pension benefits for senior citizens, among other things, reported Hindustan Times.

Naidu also accused other parties of corruption and trying to bribe the voters. “I, too, have the capacity to pay Rs 2,000 or even Rs 5,000 per vote to the people. For that, I have to indulge in corrupt practices and loot 100 times more from the people. But I will not indulge in such corrupt politics,” he said, according to Hindustan Times.

A bye-election was necessitated in Nandyala, a YSR Congress stronghold, after MLA Bhuma Nagireddy died in March this year. Nagireddy had won the seat on YSRC ticket in 2014. However, he had defected to TDP later.