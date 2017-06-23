At least 13 people were killed and more than 70 others injured in twin blasts at a crowded market in Parachinar area of Pakistan on Friday evening, reported Reuters. The incident happened hours after 11 people died in a suicide car bomb attack in the southwestern city of Quetta.

The first explosion took place in the Turi Bazaar area of Parachinar where people were busy shopping for Iftar and Eid. The second bomb exploded when people were helping those wounded in the first explosion, reported IANS. Government official Wazir Khan Wazir said the blasts went off within three minutes of each other.

Rescue personnel shifted the wounded to nearby hospitals. No group has claimed the responsibility so far.

Earlier in the day, at least 11 people were killed in an explosion in Quetta, near the police chief’s office. This included seven police personnel. Around 19 people were also injured. The attack took place when police stopped the car to search it at a checkpoint.

Jamaat ur Ahrar, a group affiliated to the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack. “Our attacks will continue until a true sharia system is enforced in Pakistan,” said the group’s spokesman Asad Mansur.