Author JK Rowling recently revealed that there were two Harry Potters, The Independent reported on Friday. In a post on Pottermore, the digital publishing and news company she owns, Rowling revealed about Harry’s ancestry and said that he wasn’t the first Harry Potter.

Harry, that the world knows, had a great grandfather called Henry Potter who was known as Harry to friends. Henry/Harry served on the Wizengamot, the high Wizard court of law, from 1913 to 1921. Like his great grandson, he too stood up for the rights of Muggles, the name used for non-magic folks in the Harry Potter universe.

“Henry Potter [Harry to his intimates], was a direct descendant of Hardwin and Iolanthe... [He] caused a minor stir when he publicly condemned then Minister for Magic, Archer Evermonde, who had forbidden the magical community to help Muggles waging the First World War. His outspokenness on the behalf of the Muggle community was also a strong contributing factor in the family’s exclusion from the ‘Sacred Twenty-Eight’,” Rowling explained in Pottermore.

Henry had a son named Fleamont, who went on to marry Euphemia and have their son James, who is Harry’s father. Neither Fleamot or Euphemia ever got to meet Harry.

“Fleamont and Euphemia lived long enough to see James marry a Muggle-born girl called Lily Evans, but not to meet their grandson, Harry,” wrote Rowling. “Dragon pox carried them off within days of each other, due to their advanced age, and James Potter then inherited Ignotus Peverell’s Invisibility Cloak.”

Rowling’s post comes few days before the 20th anniversary of the release of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, the first of seven Potter books in a series, on June 26.