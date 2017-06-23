The big news: Nitish Kumar says Meira Kumar has been nominated only to lose, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Punjab will serve alcohol in hotels on highways, and Mehbooba Mufti called the lynching of a police officer in Srinagar a ‘shameful’ incident.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Bihar Ki Beti’ Meira Kumar is nominated only to lose, says Nitish Kumar: The Bihar chief minister said the Janata Dal (United) will not reconsider their decision to back NDA’s candidate Ram Nath Kovind.
- Punjab circumvents SC ruling, passes amendment allowing sale of liquor in hotels on highway: Besides hotels, restaurants and clubs, other vendors serving alcohol within 500 metres of state and national highways will have to be shut.
- Don’t test forces’ patience, says Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti after a police officer is lynched in Srinagar: Opposition leader Omar Abdullah called the incident a tragedy.
- Saudi Arabia asks Qatar to cut ties with Iran, hand over extremists and shut down Al Jazeera: Kuwait, which is mediating the crisis, handed over the 13-point list prepared by the Arab countries to Doha.
- Passports will now be issued in both Hindi and English, says Sushma Swaraj: The external affairs minister also announced a 10% slash in the fee for applicants who are under eight and over 60 years of age.
- GJM chief Bimal Gurung resigns as head of GTA, wants CBI inquiry into police firing: Earlier on Friday, at least 43 members resigned from the GTA.
- Ballabgarh fight not over beef rumours but argument over train seats, says cousin of man who died: The police have registered a case of murder and criminal assault.
- At least 13 killed, 70 injured in twin blasts in Pakistan’s Parachinar: Government official Wazir Khan Wazir said the blasts went off within three minutes of each other.
- Won’t hesitate to ignore villages that don’t vote for TDP, says Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu: He said people who do not support his party should not enjoy pension benefits or use the roads he has built.
- There were two Harry Potters, reveals JK Rowling: Harry, that the world knows, had a great grandfather called Henry Potter, who was known as Harry to friends, Rowling wrote in a post on Pottermore.