The Enforcement Directorate on Friday registered a case of money laundering against Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed, Dukhartan-e-Millat, Hizbul Mujhaideen and members of Hurriyat Conference, reported IANS. The case is in connection with the alleged funding from Pakistan to trigger unrest in Kashmir.

“A case has been registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to probe how illegal funds and money laundering was used to finance terror activities and fund separatist activities,” an ED official told IANS. Earlier on May 19, the ED had registered a preliminary inquiry against the Hurriyat leaders in connection with the alleged militancy funding through hawala channels.

This action comes weeks after the National Investigation Agency had carried out raids across several locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Haryana in connection with militancy funding allegedly received from Pakistan. The officials had said seized incriminating documents and foreign currency.

Kashmir has seen nearly a year of violence after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani by Indian security forces on July 8 last year.