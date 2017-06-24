The big news: Narendra Modi to meet Trump as three-nation tour begins, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Saudi Arabia officials said they had thwarted an attack on Mecca’s Grand Mosque, and Nitish Kumar stuck by his presidential pick.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi leaves for Portugal today, will meet Donald Trump in the US tomorrow: The prime minister is expected to discuss his matters related to trade and terrorism.
- Major attack on Mecca’s Grand Mosque thwarted, say Saudi Arabia officials: At least 11 people were injured after a suicide bomber blew himself up when security personnel cornered him.
- ‘Bihar Ki Beti’ Meira Kumar is nominated only to lose, says Nitish Kumar: The Bihar chief minister said the Janata Dal (United) will not reconsider their decision to back NDA’s candidate Ram Nath Kovind.
- Theresa May’s Brexit offer to EU citizens living in UK is ‘below expectations’, says Donald Tusk: The British prime minister has proposed to grant ‘settled status’ to those who have lived in the United Kingdom for more than five years.
- India, Russia sign roadmap to boost military cooperation: Defence Minister Arun Jaitley is currently in Moscow for a three-day visit.
- Punjab circumvents SC ruling, passes amendment allowing sale of liquor in hotels on highway: Besides hotels, restaurants and clubs, other vendors serving alcohol within 500 metres of state and national highways will have to be shut.
- Don’t test forces’ patience, says Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti after a police officer is lynched in Srinagar: Opposition leader Omar Abdullah called the incident a tragedy.
- Saudi Arabia asks Qatar to cut ties with Iran, hand over extremists and shut down Al Jazeera: Kuwait, which is mediating the crisis, handed over the 13-point list prepared by the Arab countries to Doha.
- Passports will now be issued in both Hindi and English, says Sushma Swaraj: The external affairs minister also announced a 10% slash in the fee for applicants who are under eight and over 60 years of age.
- GJM chief Bimal Gurung resigns as head of GTA, wants CBI inquiry into police firing: Earlier on Friday, at least 43 members resigned from the GTA.