A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi leaves for Portugal today, will meet Donald Trump in the US tomorrow: The prime minister is expected to discuss his matters related to trade and terrorism. Major attack on Mecca’s Grand Mosque thwarted, say Saudi Arabia officials: At least 11 people were injured after a suicide bomber blew himself up when security personnel cornered him. ‘Bihar Ki Beti’ Meira Kumar is nominated only to lose, says Nitish Kumar: The Bihar chief minister said the Janata Dal (United) will not reconsider their decision to back NDA’s candidate Ram Nath Kovind. Theresa May’s Brexit offer to EU citizens living in UK is ‘below expectations’, says Donald Tusk: The British prime minister has proposed to grant ‘settled status’ to those who have lived in the United Kingdom for more than five years. India, Russia sign roadmap to boost military cooperation: Defence Minister Arun Jaitley is currently in Moscow for a three-day visit. Punjab circumvents SC ruling, passes amendment allowing sale of liquor in hotels on highway: Besides hotels, restaurants and clubs, other vendors serving alcohol within 500 metres of state and national highways will have to be shut. Don’t test forces’ patience, says Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti after a police officer is lynched in Srinagar: Opposition leader Omar Abdullah called the incident a tragedy. Saudi Arabia asks Qatar to cut ties with Iran, hand over extremists and shut down Al Jazeera: Kuwait, which is mediating the crisis, handed over the 13-point list prepared by the Arab countries to Doha. Passports will now be issued in both Hindi and English, says Sushma Swaraj: The external affairs minister also announced a 10% slash in the fee for applicants who are under eight and over 60 years of age. GJM chief Bimal Gurung resigns as head of GTA, wants CBI inquiry into police firing: Earlier on Friday, at least 43 members resigned from the GTA.