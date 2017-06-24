More than 100 people are feared dead in a landslide that took place in China’s Sichuan Province on Saturday. A rescue operation is underway, Xinhua reported. Meanwhile, officials said at least two people have died in rain-related incidents in the Hunan province and almost 4.70 lakh people have been affected by the extreme weather conditions, People’s Daily reported.

Officials said at least 40 houses have been destroyed in the calamity triggered by heavy rain in Sichuan. A large portion of a mountain in the Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture of Aba collapsed over Xinmo Village at about 6am and blocked two kilometre section of a river course, Xinhua reported.

At least 2 killed, nearly 470,000 people affected after heavy rainfall swept through central China's Hunan province, local authorities say pic.twitter.com/JsxbzIYpzQ — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) June 24, 2017

Happening NOW: Search and rescue ongoing for over 100 villagers buried after rain-triggered mountain collapse in Maoxian, Sichuan pic.twitter.com/wXgIxUhQHs — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) June 24, 2017