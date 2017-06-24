A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi leaves for Portugal today, will meet Donald Trump in the US tomorrow: The prime minister is expected to discuss matters related to trade and terrorism. Election Commission rejects AAP lawmakers’ petitions against disqualification proceedings: The panel is expected to announce its decision by August. Special investigation team takes up police officer lynching case in Jammu and Kashmir: Five people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 17 to August 12: However, the first day is likely to be adjourned because of the deaths of two sitting legislators. More than 100 feared killed in Sichuan province landslide in China: At least two people are confirmed dead and around 4.7 lakh people were affected by extreme weather in Hunan province, officials said. Sushma Swaraj asks Saudi Arabia envoy to help nurse allegedly forced into slavery: Jacintha Mendonca was reportedly promised a monthly salary of Rs 25,000. A Haryana village has been named after Donald Trump as part of a campaign against open-defecation: A symbolic ceremony took place before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States. New York state says Infosys will pay a $1-million fine for violating visa rules: New York state says Infosys will pay a $1-million fine for violating visa rulesThe tech major denied any wrongdoing and said the settlement was related to matters resolved in a 2013 agreement. Major attack on Mecca’s Grand Mosque thwarted, say Saudi Arabia officials: At least 11 people were injured after a suicide bomber blew himself up when security personnel cornered him. Twitter wonders why Sean Spicer wished India a happy Independence Day nearly two months too early: It is unclear what led the White House press secretary to believe that the national holiday had been advanced.