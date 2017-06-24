The big news: Modi will meet Donald Trump for the first time tomorrow, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: EC said proceedings against accused AAP MLAs will continue, and an SIT was formed to probe the police lynching case in Jammu and Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi leaves for Portugal today, will meet Donald Trump in the US tomorrow: The prime minister is expected to discuss matters related to trade and terrorism.
- Election Commission rejects AAP lawmakers’ petitions against disqualification proceedings: The panel is expected to announce its decision by August.
- Special investigation team takes up police officer lynching case in Jammu and Kashmir: Five people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
- Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 17 to August 12: However, the first day is likely to be adjourned because of the deaths of two sitting legislators.
- More than 100 feared killed in Sichuan province landslide in China: At least two people are confirmed dead and around 4.7 lakh people were affected by extreme weather in Hunan province, officials said.
- Sushma Swaraj asks Saudi Arabia envoy to help nurse allegedly forced into slavery: Jacintha Mendonca was reportedly promised a monthly salary of Rs 25,000.
- A Haryana village has been named after Donald Trump as part of a campaign against open-defecation: A symbolic ceremony took place before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States.
- New York state says Infosys will pay a $1-million fine for violating visa rules: New York state says Infosys will pay a $1-million fine for violating visa rulesThe tech major denied any wrongdoing and said the settlement was related to matters resolved in a 2013 agreement.
- Major attack on Mecca’s Grand Mosque thwarted, say Saudi Arabia officials: At least 11 people were injured after a suicide bomber blew himself up when security personnel cornered him.
- Twitter wonders why Sean Spicer wished India a happy Independence Day nearly two months too early: It is unclear what led the White House press secretary to believe that the national holiday had been advanced.