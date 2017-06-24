The Election Commission on Saturday disqualified Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Narottam Mishra from being a member of either House of the state legislature, for filing wrong accounts of election expenditure, reported PTI.

An EC spokesperson said Mishra had been disqualified for three years starting today. His election from the Datia Assembly constituency also stands void.

Congress leader Rajendra Bharti from Datia had alleged that Mishra, a close aide of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, had not filed certain details in his election expenditure during the 2008 elections. On January 15, 2013, the EC had served a notice to Mishra. Mishra then moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court and Supreme Court against the EC notice, but was not given any relief.

The poll panel had in 2016 questioned Mishra about the allegations, NDTV reported. It found that he had not revealed his expenditure on paid news. “I didn’t give any money to the media. I haven’t got the order yet. Will move High Court,” Mishra said on receiving the news of his disqualification.

The EC has the power to disqualify a candidate if he fails to submit an account of his poll expenses within the stipulated time.