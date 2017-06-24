Hundreds of residents of a housing complex in north London were evacuated overnight on Friday after fire inspectors warned that five towers were at risk, following the Grenfell Tower blaze that killed at least 79 people, The Guardian reported. People living on Chalcots estate in Swiss Cottage were woken up in the middle of the night and told to leave their homes immediately.

Camden council, the local authority for the London Borough of Camden in Greater London, told those affected that it “could not guarantee their safety” and the residents were asked to find alternative accommodation or shift to a local leisure centre, where hundreds of mattresses had been laid out. Some others were offered hotel rooms for the night.

The BBC however, reported that early on Saturday morning, the council said one of the five towers need not be evacuated.

Georgia Gould, the leader of Camden council, said: “We have had 650 households who have moved out of the tower blocks. We’ve had everyone, council staff, volunteers, different councillors, all coming together with the fire service to move people safely out of their accommodation.” She said that while fire services could be stationed outside the complex for a couple of days, nothing could be done to secure the residents’ safety on Friday night. “The work to make the blocks safe is expected to take three to four weeks.”

The council had earlier said it would immediately start preparing to remove cladding from five towers on Chalcots estate. But Gould said experts who inspected the complex on Friday informed her they could not guarantee the tenants’ safety. A spokesperson for the council said residents would be allowed back on the weekend to collect their possessions, escorted by the fire brigade.

A statement released by Downing Street on behalf of British Prime Minister Theresa May said: “My thoughts are with residents being evacuated in Camden while their homes are made safe tonight.”

Late on June 13, a fire had broken out at Grenfell Tower in London. The blaze had quickly raged through the 24-storey building, killing at least 79 people, though the toll might go up. It was later found that the material used to clad the building was a cheaper, more flammable cover. The police had said that both the insulation and tiles at the building failed safety tests and that they are considering manslaughter charges.