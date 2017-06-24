Five Central Reserve Police Force personnel were injured in a Maoist attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh on Saturday. Three of the men are said to be in critical condition.

A joint team of Special Task Force personnel, District Reserve Guard and CoBRA or Commando Battalion for Resolute Action soldiers was conducting searches in the Chintagufa forests, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dantewada range) Sundarraj P told PTI. They were attacked during the operation and returned fire. The encounter is still on, according to PTI.

In April, 25 CRPF jawans were killed in a Maoist attack in Sukma, after which a new CRPF chief had been appointed. After that, 15 Maoists were killed in Bastar in May.