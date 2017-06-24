Jammu & Kashmir: One soldier killed, two injured in militant attack in Srinagar
Militants had fired at their vehicle in Pantha Chowk area on Saturday evening.
One Central Reserve Police Force soldier was killed and two were injured after a militant attack on there patrol party in Srinagar on Saturday. The vehicle was attacked in Pantha Chowk area on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, The Times of India reported. A civilian has also been injured.
A CRPF official told the publication that the two jawans were “critically injured”. “The injured soldiers were evacuated to military hospital at Badamibagh, Srinagar, where one jawan, Sub-Inspector Sahab Shukla, succumbed to his injuries. Two others are undergoing treatment,” he said.
The highway was closed in the area after the attack.
On Friday, a police officer was lynched in Srinagar after he allegedly opened fire on a group of people near a mosque. The crowd is believed to have stripped him before beating and stoning him to death. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti called it an “extremely shameful incident”.