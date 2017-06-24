One Central Reserve Police Force soldier was killed and two were injured after a militant attack on there patrol party in Srinagar on Saturday. The vehicle was attacked in Pantha Chowk area on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, The Times of India reported. A civilian has also been injured.

A CRPF official told the publication that the two jawans were “critically injured”. “The injured soldiers were evacuated to military hospital at Badamibagh, Srinagar, where one jawan, Sub-Inspector Sahab Shukla, succumbed to his injuries. Two others are undergoing treatment,” he said.

The highway was closed in the area after the attack.

On Friday, a police officer was lynched in Srinagar after he allegedly opened fire on a group of people near a mosque. The crowd is believed to have stripped him before beating and stoning him to death. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti called it an “extremely shameful incident”.