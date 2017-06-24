Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Portugal and held talks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa in Lisbon. Modi discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries, reported PTI. “Advancing bilateral engagements. PM @narendramodi and PM @antoniocostapm discuss ways to further intensify bilateral relations,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

Modi said on Facebook that he and Costa would build on their discussions on various “joint initiatives” and concerns including “economic cooperation, science and technology, space collaboration and people-to-people ties”.

Costa had tweeted prior to Modi’s visit that this was an excellent opportunity to review the implementation of the accords agreed during his India visit in January, and sign new agreements.

US visit

Modi is set to visit the United States on June 25, where he will meet US President Donald Trump the following day. On Friday, Modi said on Facebook:

“President Trump and I have spoken on telephone prior to this. Our conversations have touched upon our common intent to take forward our productive all round engagement for the mutual benefit of our people…. India’s partnership with the United States is multi-layered and diverse, supported by not just Governments but all the stakeholders on both sides. I look forward to building a forward looking vision for our partnership with the new Administration”.

Modi also said he would meet some American CEOs during his US visit, and interact with the Indian diaspora. After a one-to-one meeting with Trump, a delegation-level meeting and a reception, Modi will on Monday become the first world leader to have a White House dinner with Trump.

The prime minister’s meeting with Trump is being keenly watched, as it comes after the Trump administration moved to tighten H-1B visa rules, which could adversely affect Indian techies working in the US.

On June 1, the US President announced that the country would withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, and blamed India and China, saying New Delhi is being given a “free pass” while the US is being unfairly forced to pay up for being the world’s biggest emitter. There have also been a number of racial attacks on Indians this year in the US.

From the US, Modi will travel to the Netherlands to complete his three-nation tour. In the Netherlands, Modi said he would celebrate 70 years of Indo-Dutch diplomatic relations by meeting Prime Minister Mark Rutte as well as King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.