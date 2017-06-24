The big news: One soldier killed in militant attack in Srinagar, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Maharashtra chief minister announced Rs 34,000-crore farm loan waiver, and Qatar rejected a list of demands from Saudi Arabia
A look at the headlines right now:
- One soldier killed, two injured in militant attack in J&K’s Srinagar: Militants had fired at their vehicle in Pantha Chowk area on Saturday evening.
- Maharashtra CM Fadnavis announces Rs 34,000-crore farm loan waiver, MLAs to donate one month’s pay: Farmer organisations and the Opposition Congress had opposed the earlier cap of Rs 1 lakh on loan waiver per farmer.
- Qatar rejects list of demands from Saudi Arabia, calls it ‘neither reasonable nor actionable’: Saudi Arabia and three other countries have ordered Doha to cut ties with Iran, hand over extremists and shut down media agency Al Jazeera, among other things.
- Election Commission rejects AAP lawmakers’ petitions against disqualification proceedings: The panel is expected to announce its decision by August.
- Palbinder Kaur Shergill is the first turbaned Sikh woman judge of provincial Supreme Court in Canada: She has represented the interests of the Canadian Sikh community in many cases, including on the right of Sikh students to wear the kirpan in schools.
- Greater Noida to get a new international airport, will cater to 3-5 crore passengers a year: Civil Aviation Secretary RN Choubey claimed that farmers are ready to give land for the project ‘at negotiated terms’.
- Five CRPF personnel injured in Maoist attack in Sukma: Three of them are in critical condition.
- Modi arrives in Portugal, holds talks with PM Costa; to begin US visit tomorrow: The prime minister is on a three-nation tour, and will meet US President Donald Trump on Monday.
- New York state says Infosys will pay a $1-million fine for violating visa rules: The tech major denied any wrongdoing and said the settlement was related to matters resolved in a 2013 agreement.
- Election Commission disqualifies Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra for three years: The poll monitor found that Mishra had not revealed his expenditure on paid news.