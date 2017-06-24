A look at the headlines right now:

One soldier killed, two injured in militant attack in J&K’s Srinagar: Militants had fired at their vehicle in Pantha Chowk area on Saturday evening. Maharashtra CM Fadnavis announces Rs 34,000-crore farm loan waiver, MLAs to donate one month’s pay: Farmer organisations and the Opposition Congress had opposed the earlier cap of Rs 1 lakh on loan waiver per farmer. Qatar rejects list of demands from Saudi Arabia, calls it ‘neither reasonable nor actionable’: Saudi Arabia and three other countries have ordered Doha to cut ties with Iran, hand over extremists and shut down media agency Al Jazeera, among other things. Election Commission rejects AAP lawmakers’ petitions against disqualification proceedings: The panel is expected to announce its decision by August. Palbinder Kaur Shergill is the first turbaned Sikh woman judge of provincial Supreme Court in Canada: She has represented the interests of the Canadian Sikh community in many cases, including on the right of Sikh students to wear the kirpan in schools. Greater Noida to get a new international airport, will cater to 3-5 crore passengers a year: Civil Aviation Secretary RN Choubey claimed that farmers are ready to give land for the project ‘at negotiated terms’. Five CRPF personnel injured in Maoist attack in Sukma: Three of them are in critical condition. Modi arrives in Portugal, holds talks with PM Costa; to begin US visit tomorrow: The prime minister is on a three-nation tour, and will meet US President Donald Trump on Monday. New York state says Infosys will pay a $1-million fine for violating visa rules: The tech major denied any wrongdoing and said the settlement was related to matters resolved in a 2013 agreement. Election Commission disqualifies Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra for three years: The poll monitor found that Mishra had not revealed his expenditure on paid news.