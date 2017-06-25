A look at the headlines right now:

Modi arrives in Portugal, holds talks with PM Costa; to begin US visit tomorrow: The prime minister is on a three-nation tour, and will meet US President Donald Trump on Monday. Venkaiah Naidu criticised for calling Hindi ‘rashtra bhasha’: At an event, the Union minister had said it was ‘very unfortunate that we are obsessed with English’. Maharashtra CM Fadnavis announces Rs 34,000-crore farm loan waiver, MLAs to donate one month’s pay: Farmer organisations and the Opposition Congress had opposed the earlier cap of Rs 1 lakh on loan waiver per farmer. One soldier killed, two injured in militant attack in Kashmir’s Srinagar: Militants had fired at their vehicle in Pantha Chowk area on Saturday evening. Man accused of stabbing Ballabhgarh boy to death on train says he was drunk, egged on by the mob: Ramesh told the police he had stabbed the 15-year-old and injured three of his brothers on the Delhi-Mathura express after he was told they were ‘cow eaters’. Palbinder Kaur Shergill is the first turbaned Sikh woman judge of Canada’s provincial Supreme Court: She has represented the interests of the Canadian Sikh community in many cases, including on the right of Sikh students to wear the kirpan in schools. Gurumurthy claims Rajinikanth will join NDA, but Subramanian Swamy alleges financial fraud: The BJP leader said he has ‘proof’ of the actor’s corruption, but has not furnished the details. Qatar rejects list of demands from Saudi Arabia, calls it ‘neither reasonable nor actionable’: They have ordered Doha to cut ties with Iran, hand over extremists and shut down media agency Al Jazeera, among other things. Hundreds of London’s housing estate residents evacuated after local council warns of fire risk: The residents were asked to find alternative accommodation or shift to a local centre, where hundreds of mattresses had been laid out. Greater Noida to get a new international airport, will cater to 3-5 crore passengers a year: Civil Aviation Secretary RN Choubey claimed that farmers are ready to give land for the project ‘at negotiated terms’.