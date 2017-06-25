The big news: Narendra Modi to begin US trip today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Venkaiah Naidu has been criticised for calling Hindi India’s national language, and Maharashtra has waived farm loans worth Rs 34,000 crore.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Modi arrives in Portugal, holds talks with PM Costa; to begin US visit tomorrow: The prime minister is on a three-nation tour, and will meet US President Donald Trump on Monday.
- Venkaiah Naidu criticised for calling Hindi ‘rashtra bhasha’: At an event, the Union minister had said it was ‘very unfortunate that we are obsessed with English’.
- Maharashtra CM Fadnavis announces Rs 34,000-crore farm loan waiver, MLAs to donate one month’s pay: Farmer organisations and the Opposition Congress had opposed the earlier cap of Rs 1 lakh on loan waiver per farmer.
- One soldier killed, two injured in militant attack in Kashmir’s Srinagar: Militants had fired at their vehicle in Pantha Chowk area on Saturday evening.
- Man accused of stabbing Ballabhgarh boy to death on train says he was drunk, egged on by the mob: Ramesh told the police he had stabbed the 15-year-old and injured three of his brothers on the Delhi-Mathura express after he was told they were ‘cow eaters’.
- Palbinder Kaur Shergill is the first turbaned Sikh woman judge of Canada’s provincial Supreme Court: She has represented the interests of the Canadian Sikh community in many cases, including on the right of Sikh students to wear the kirpan in schools.
- Gurumurthy claims Rajinikanth will join NDA, but Subramanian Swamy alleges financial fraud: The BJP leader said he has ‘proof’ of the actor’s corruption, but has not furnished the details.
- Qatar rejects list of demands from Saudi Arabia, calls it ‘neither reasonable nor actionable’: They have ordered Doha to cut ties with Iran, hand over extremists and shut down media agency Al Jazeera, among other things.
- Hundreds of London’s housing estate residents evacuated after local council warns of fire risk: The residents were asked to find alternative accommodation or shift to a local centre, where hundreds of mattresses had been laid out.
- Greater Noida to get a new international airport, will cater to 3-5 crore passengers a year: Civil Aviation Secretary RN Choubey claimed that farmers are ready to give land for the project ‘at negotiated terms’.