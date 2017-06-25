An encounter broke out on Sunday at Delhi Public School in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, between security forces and the militants who had attacked a Central Reserve Police Force patrol party in the city’s Pantha Chowk area the previous day. A CRPF soldier had died in the ambush.

Director General of J&K Police SP Vaid said two militants were holed up inside the school, and that staff and everyone inside the building had been evacuated. “We will get these terrorists eliminated,” he told reporters.

Security personnel are trying to weed them out. A police officer told The Indian Express that the encounter began at 4.30 am and “is going on intermittently”.

J&K: Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway in Srinagar's Pantha Chowk (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/LpXc36b6QB — ANI (@ANI_news) June 25, 2017

The CRPF personnel were attacked while they were overseeing the construction of a road near the school near the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. Soon after the strike, they took shelter inside the DPS complex. Security forces surrounded the school to prevent the militants from escaping.

The Lashkar-e-Taiba militant had claimed responsibility for the attack, according to India Today. Srinagar District Magistrate Farooq Ahmad Lone imposed restrictions in the stretch between Ram Munshibagh and Sempora along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Saturday after the attack.

Telecom companies asked to bring down internet speed

Meanwhile, the state police has directed telecom companies to reduce mobile internet service speeds in the Kashmir Valley. They have been asked to bring down 3G and 4G data services to 2G speed – not more than 128 kbps – immediately, according to ANI.