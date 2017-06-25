At least 123 people were burned to death and 80 injured after an oil tanker overturned and burst into flames in Ahmedpur Sharqia area in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur city on Sunday morning, Reuters reported.

Scores of residents who had rushed to collect the leaking fuel after the tanker flipped over were charred to death, reported GeoNews. Eyewitnesses said a few people in the vicinity had been smoking cigarettes, which could have led to the blaze. The inferno has now been controlled.

#BREAKING At least 123 killed after oil tanker fire in #Pakistan. Dozens of vehicles were engulfed in the blaze near the national highway. pic.twitter.com/4TJHUxISOY — China Daily (@ChinaDailyUSA) June 25, 2017

Dr Rizwan Naseer, director of Punjab provincial rescue services, said rescuers were collecting the badly burned bodies, many of which were charred beyond recognition. He said the toll is likely to rise.

The blaze erupted in Pul Paka near the national highway. Dozens of vehicles, including 75 motorbikes and four cars, were engulfed in the flames. Most of those affected were residents of the locality, whiles others were passing by on the route.