The 14-month-old girl who accidentally fell into an open borewell in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district on Thursday was declared dead by the police on Sunday. She was pulled out of the borewell after a near 58-hour rescue operation. Her remains were found stuck at the 245-ft mark in the 450-ft-deep open borewell, the police said, according to PTI.

“She is declared dead...We called off the rescue operation at 6 am after her remains were retrieved,” Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya told PTI. On Saturday, the authorities had said that the chances of the toddler’s survival were bleak.

The Cyberabad Police on Saturday had registered a case against the land owner, Malla Reddy, under Section 336 of the Indian Penal Code for endangering the life or personal safety of others.

The girl was playing with her elder sister when she accidentally fell in the open borewell in a field in Ekkareddyguda village of Chevella Mandal on Thursday evening around 7.15 pm. The rescue efforts began from 8 pm.

A parallel trench was dug along the hole with the help of earth excavating machines. High-tech sensitive cameras were deployed to locate the toddler, and oxygen was continuously pumped into the borewell. A team of doctors and an ambulance was also deployed at the spot.

“After the postmortem examination was conducted, the child’s remains were handed over to her family and taken to her native Gorepally village,” Chevella Police Station’s Sub-Inspector N Sridhar Reddy said.

The Fire Department, National Disaster Response Force personnel and a team of ONGC officials were also involved in the rescue operation.