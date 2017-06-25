The big news: Oil tanker explosion kills 123 in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Kidambi Srikanth won the badminton Australian Open title, and two Army men were injured in an ongoing encounter in Srinagar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 123 burned to death after oil tanker flips over and explodes in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur: Scores of residents who had rushed to collect the leaking fuel after the vehicle overturned were caught in the flames.
- Kidambi Srikanth beats China’s Chen Long to win Australian Open Superseries title: The World No 11 in badminton won 22-20 21-16 in a 45-minute clash against the sixth-ranked Chinese, who is also the current All England champion.
- Two Army soldiers injured in encounter to weed out militants holed up in Srinagar school: The duo hid inside Delhi Public School after attacking a CRPF patrol party on Saturday and killing a soldier in the strike.
- Three arrested for lynching Muslim trio for allegedly trying to steal cows in West Bengal village: Officials said a group of nearly 10 people had entered Durgapur in a van on Thursday night and were planning to steal cattle from some of the houses.
- Body of 14-month-old girl stuck in a borewell in Telangana pulled out after 58-hour rescue operation: The toddler was playing with her sister when she accidentally fell into the open borewell in a field in Ekkareddyguda village on Thursday.
- Three security personnel killed, five injured in two Maoist attacks in Sukma: The police said one Naxalite also died in the gunfight.
- Google to stop scanning Gmail messages for targeted advertising: The tech major had been trawling through what users were discussing over email and then showing related ads.
- Donald Trump blames Barack Obama of inaction over Russia’s alleged meddling in 2016 election: His comments came after a June 23 Washington Post article revealed that Obama had been aware of President Vladimir Putin’s ‘direct involvement’ in the matter.
- West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh says party has never supported demand for Gorkhaland: He blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the current unrest in Darjeeling.
- Man accused of stabbing Ballabhgarh boy to death on train says he was drunk, egged on by the mob: Ramesh told the police he had stabbed the 15-year-old and injured three of his brothers on the Delhi-Mathura express after he was told they were ‘cow eaters’.