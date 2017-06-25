A look at the headlines right now:

At least 123 burned to death after oil tanker flips over and explodes in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur: Scores of residents who had rushed to collect the leaking fuel after the vehicle overturned were caught in the flames. Kidambi Srikanth beats China’s Chen Long to win Australian Open Superseries title: The World No 11 in badminton won 22-20 21-16 in a 45-minute clash against the sixth-ranked Chinese, who is also the current All England champion. Two Army soldiers injured in encounter to weed out militants holed up in Srinagar school: The duo hid inside Delhi Public School after attacking a CRPF patrol party on Saturday and killing a soldier in the strike. Three arrested for lynching Muslim trio for allegedly trying to steal cows in West Bengal village: Officials said a group of nearly 10 people had entered Durgapur in a van on Thursday night and were planning to steal cattle from some of the houses. Body of 14-month-old girl stuck in a borewell in Telangana pulled out after 58-hour rescue operation: The toddler was playing with her sister when she accidentally fell into the open borewell in a field in Ekkareddyguda village on Thursday. Three security personnel killed, five injured in two Maoist attacks in Sukma: The police said one Naxalite also died in the gunfight. Google to stop scanning Gmail messages for targeted advertising: The tech major had been trawling through what users were discussing over email and then showing related ads. Donald Trump blames Barack Obama of inaction over Russia’s alleged meddling in 2016 election: His comments came after a June 23 Washington Post article revealed that Obama had been aware of President Vladimir Putin’s ‘direct involvement’ in the matter. West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh says party has never supported demand for Gorkhaland: He blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the current unrest in Darjeeling. Man accused of stabbing Ballabhgarh boy to death on train says he was drunk, egged on by the mob: Ramesh told the police he had stabbed the 15-year-old and injured three of his brothers on the Delhi-Mathura express after he was told they were ‘cow eaters’.