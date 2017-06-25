The Union Home Ministry has said that Aadhaar is not a valid identification document for Indians travelling to Nepal and Bhutan, PTI reported on Sunday. People travelling to those two countries need to have a valid passport or a voter identity card. “Aadhaar card is not an acceptable travel document for travel to Nepal/Bhutan,” read a statement issued by the ministry.

However, for those above 65 years of age and below 15 years, documents like PAN card, driving licence, Central Government Health Service card and ration card will also be considered valid to prove their age and identity. Indians do not need visas to travel to Nepal and Bhutan.

The ministry’s advisory is significant in the backdrop of the Centre making Aadhaar mandatory for a series of things, including government subsidies and other social welfare schemes. The 12-digit unique identification card has one’s personal details and is a proof of identification and residence.