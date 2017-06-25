Five people, including four tourists and a local guide, were killed after a tree fell on the rope between the two gondola towers and snapped the cable in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg on Sunday. Baramullah Senior Superintendent of Police Imtiyaz Hussain told Hindustan Times that a husband and wife and their two children from Delhi were killed in the accident.

Many tourists are feared to be stranded in the cable cars, reported NDTV. Rescue operations are under way and the cable car services have been temporarily halted.

The gondola service attracts thousands of people in summer. It ferries people to a height of 13,780 feet above the sea level and is the world’s second highest cable car service.

More details are awaited.