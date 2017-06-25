At least 10 security personnel were killed on Sunday in Afghanistan’s Herat province near Salma Dam, which is built by India, TOLO News reported. Four Taliban militants were also killed in the gun battle with the security forces, said the police.

The Taliban militants stormed a check post in Chesht district of the province. They took away most of the security forces’ weapons, according to TOLO News.

Salma Dam, also known as the Afghan-India Friendship dam, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in June 2016. The Rs 1,700-crore project, built by India on river Chist-e-Sharif, irrigates 75,000 hectares of land and generates 42MW of power.

The incident comes after 29 people were killed and more than 60 injured after a car had exploded outside a bank in Afghanistan’s Helmand province on June 22.