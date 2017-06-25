Rail and road services in Mumbai were affected on Sunday after heavy rain lashed parts of the city. Between Saturday night and Sunday morning, Mumbai recorded 37 mm rainfall, Hindustan Times reported.

The heavy rain in parts of Maharashtra has been attributed to a cyclonic circulation currently present over the Gujarat region, according to Skymet Weather. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours for north Konkan areas. “We have also issued warnings for extremely heavy rain at isolated locations in the district,” Deputy Director General of IMD (Western Region) KS Hosalikar told Hindustan Times. “An offshore trough has been identified along the west coast, right from Gujarat to Kerala, which has further intensified the southwest monsoon.”

Adjoining areas of Mumbai, such as Navi Mumbai, Dahanu and Thane, have also recorded heavy rainfall. However, other parts of Maharashtra, including Marathwada and Vidarbha, are still awaiting showers. The highest tide of the season was recorded in Mumbai at 1.07 pm on Sunday measuring 4.97 metre, whereas the warning level of high tide is 4.5 metre.

Heavy rainfall in Gujarat

Rescue operations were under way in Valsad, Gujarat, after a flood-like situation was triggered because of heavy rainfall. Nine people were rescued and five teams were deployed for rescue operations, ANI reported. Valsad received around 105 mm of rain between 7 am and 7 pm on Saturday.

Other districts such as Surat, Vapi, Vadodara and Vallabh Vidyanagar have also received heavy rainfall. Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar received moderate showers, PTI reported.