A look at the headlines right now:

Sushma Swaraj takes a dig at presidential nominee Meira Kumar with 2013 Lok Sabha speech video: In the six-minute-long clipping, the former Speaker is seen repeatedly interrupting Swaraj who was then the leader of Opposition. At least seven people killed as tree falls between cable car towers in Gulmarg: Many tourists are feared to be stranded. Toll in oil tanker explosion in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur rises to 148: More than 80 are believed to be injured after the vehicle overturned on the highway. Editors’ Guild condemns Karnataka Assembly’s sentencing of journalists, calls it ‘gross misuse of power’: It urged the Assembly to withdraw its resolution soon. At least 10 security personnel, 4 militants killed in Taliban attack near India-built Salma Dam in Afghanistan: The Afghan-India Friendship Dam was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2016. Rain lashes Mumbai, IMD predicts heavy downpour in the next 24 hours: The incessant showers in parts of Maharashtra has been attributed to a cyclonic circulation currently present over the Gujarat region. Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan refuses to end military presence in Qatar: He said the 13 demands presented to Doha by the Arab countries were against the ‘international law’. ‘Not In My Name’ protest against ‘targeted lynchings’ planned in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on June 28: Organisers hope other groups around the country will also hold demonstrations on Wednesday evening. PM Narendra Modi recalls 1975 Emergency during Mann Ki Baat address, Congress hits back: The prime minister said he can never forget the ‘black night’ that had caused harm to democracy. Congress ‘lacks foresight’, says senior party leader Shankersinh Vaghela: He said he had already informed Sonia Gandhi that his commitment towards the party was ‘over’.