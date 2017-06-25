The big news: Sushma Swaraj targets Meira Kumar with Lok Sabha speech video, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Seven people were killed as a tree snapped the cable car services in Gulmarg, and an oil tanker explosion in Pakistan claimed 148 lives.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Sushma Swaraj takes a dig at presidential nominee Meira Kumar with 2013 Lok Sabha speech video: In the six-minute-long clipping, the former Speaker is seen repeatedly interrupting Swaraj who was then the leader of Opposition.
- At least seven people killed as tree falls between cable car towers in Gulmarg: Many tourists are feared to be stranded.
- Toll in oil tanker explosion in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur rises to 148: More than 80 are believed to be injured after the vehicle overturned on the highway.
- Editors’ Guild condemns Karnataka Assembly’s sentencing of journalists, calls it ‘gross misuse of power’: It urged the Assembly to withdraw its resolution soon.
- At least 10 security personnel, 4 militants killed in Taliban attack near India-built Salma Dam in Afghanistan: The Afghan-India Friendship Dam was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2016.
- Rain lashes Mumbai, IMD predicts heavy downpour in the next 24 hours: The incessant showers in parts of Maharashtra has been attributed to a cyclonic circulation currently present over the Gujarat region.
- Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan refuses to end military presence in Qatar: He said the 13 demands presented to Doha by the Arab countries were against the ‘international law’.
- ‘Not In My Name’ protest against ‘targeted lynchings’ planned in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on June 28: Organisers hope other groups around the country will also hold demonstrations on Wednesday evening.
- PM Narendra Modi recalls 1975 Emergency during Mann Ki Baat address, Congress hits back: The prime minister said he can never forget the ‘black night’ that had caused harm to democracy.
- Congress ‘lacks foresight’, says senior party leader Shankersinh Vaghela: He said he had already informed Sonia Gandhi that his commitment towards the party was ‘over’.