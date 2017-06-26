Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the chief executive officers of top United States companies to invest in India, PTI reported. During an event in Washington, Modi said India has now emerged as a business-friendly destination, more so with the upcoming implementation of the Goods and Services Tax regime scheduled for roll out next month.

Modi is currently in the United States and will meet President Donald Trump for the first time on Monday. “Interacted with top CEOs,” Modi tweeted after a 90-minute-long meeting with the heads of 20 US-based firms. “We held extensive discussions on opportunities in India.” Apple chief Tim Cook, Google CEO Sunder Pichai, Cisco head John Chambers and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos were among the top businessmen at the meeting.

Modi said India had attracted the largest amount of Foreign Direct Investment in the last three years owing to the National Democratic Alliance government’s policies. The Prime Minister said the a young population and a rising middle-class had help the Indian economy’s manufacturing, trade and commerce sectors.

The prime minister said his government had undertaken around 7,000 reforms to improve the “ease of (doing) business and promote minimum government, maximum governance.”