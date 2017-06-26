The big news: Narendra Modi invites US firms to invest in India, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India beat West Indies by 105 runs in second ODI, and Sushma Swaraj questioned presidential nominee Meira Kumar’s neutrality.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Prime Minister Modi asks US CEOs to invest in ‘business-friendly’ India: Modi interacted with a group of business leaders including Tim Cook of Apple, Sunder Pichai from Google, John Chambers from Cisco and Jeff Bezos of Amazon.
- Rahane, Kohli set up massive win for India against West Indies in second ODI: The hosts lost the match by 105 runs.
- Sushma Swaraj takes a dig at presidential nominee Meira Kumar with 2013 Lok Sabha speech video: In the six-minute-long clipping, the former Speaker is seen repeatedly interrupting Swaraj who was then the leader of Opposition.
- Malayalam filmmaker KR Mohanan dies at 69: The director died at a private hospital where he was undergoing a month-long treatment for an illness, officials said.
- At least seven people killed as tree falls between cable car towers in Gulmarg: Many tourists are feared to be stranded.
- Toll in oil tanker explosion in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur rises to 148: More than 80 are believed to be injured after the vehicle overturned on the highway.
- At least 10 security personnel, 4 militants killed in Taliban attack near India-built Salma Dam in Afghanistan: The Afghan-India Friendship Dam was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2016.
- Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan refuses to end military presence in Qatar: He said the 13 demands presented to Doha by the Arab countries were against the ‘international law’.
- ‘Not In My Name’ protest against ‘targeted lynchings’ planned in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on June 28: Organisers hope other groups around the country will also hold demonstrations on Wednesday evening.
- PM Narendra Modi recalls 1975 Emergency during Mann Ki Baat address, Congress hits back: The prime minister said he can never forget the ‘black night’ that had caused harm to democracy.