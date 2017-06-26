A look at the headlines right now:

Prime Minister Modi asks US CEOs to invest in ‘business-friendly’ India: Modi interacted with a group of business leaders including Tim Cook of Apple, Sunder Pichai from Google, John Chambers from Cisco and Jeff Bezos of Amazon. Rahane, Kohli set up massive win for India against West Indies in second ODI: The hosts lost the match by 105 runs. Sushma Swaraj takes a dig at presidential nominee Meira Kumar with 2013 Lok Sabha speech video: In the six-minute-long clipping, the former Speaker is seen repeatedly interrupting Swaraj who was then the leader of Opposition. Malayalam filmmaker KR Mohanan dies at 69: The director died at a private hospital where he was undergoing a month-long treatment for an illness, officials said. At least seven people killed as tree falls between cable car towers in Gulmarg: Many tourists are feared to be stranded. Toll in oil tanker explosion in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur rises to 148: More than 80 are believed to be injured after the vehicle overturned on the highway. At least 10 security personnel, 4 militants killed in Taliban attack near India-built Salma Dam in Afghanistan: The Afghan-India Friendship Dam was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2016. Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan refuses to end military presence in Qatar: He said the 13 demands presented to Doha by the Arab countries were against the ‘international law’. ‘Not In My Name’ protest against ‘targeted lynchings’ planned in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on June 28: Organisers hope other groups around the country will also hold demonstrations on Wednesday evening. PM Narendra Modi recalls 1975 Emergency during Mann Ki Baat address, Congress hits back: The prime minister said he can never forget the ‘black night’ that had caused harm to democracy.