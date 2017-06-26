Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations were marked across the globe following a month of fasting and special prayers during the holy month of Ramzan. Devotees and others wishing to partake in the festivities offered prayers, exchanged greetings of “Eid Mubarak” and tucked into festive delicacies.

Devotees exchange greetings of Eid Mubarak outside New Delhi's Jama Masjid on Monday (IANS)

A young boy rests against his father's leg during prayer time outside Bandra railway station (AFP)

Muslim men offer prayers in China (AFP)

Devotees relish some seveiyan (sweet vermicelli) to mark the auspicious day outside New Delhi's Jama Masjid (AFP)

A Pakistani balloon-seller waits for customers outside a mosque (AFP)



Muslims in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh, however, did not celebrate in protest against the death of local teenager, Hafiz Junaid, who was reportedly a victim of an alleged hate crime, News18 reported. The victim’s family and residents of Ballbhgarh are protesting wearing black bands around their arms. “We offered namaaz, but we will not celebrate the festival,” News18 quoted Junaid’s father as saying. “We want those responsible for our son’s death to be punished.” says Junaid’s father.

In restive Kashmir, devotees celebrated the festival with anxiety over possible violence looming around.

Wishes for the festival also flooded social media platforms. “May this day, strengthen in each one of us, an unflinching faith in our unity and common destiny,” President Pranab Mukherjee said on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted greetings from the United States. “May this auspicious day further the spirit of peace and brotherhood in our society,” Modi posted.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh urged for an end to violence in Jammu and Kashmir. “I wish our brothers, sisters and dear kids of Kashmir a very happy Eid from the bottom of my heart,” Singh said. “I firmly believe that this festival celebrates humanity and goodness and will bolster peace, brotherhood and happiness in the Valley,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and other political leaders also offered festival greetings.

