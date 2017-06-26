Indian Railways will conduct the final location survey of the Bilaspur-Manali-Leh line at Leh in Jammu and Kashmir later this week, PTI reported on Monday. At a height of 3,300 metres, the 498-km long stretch is set to become the highest rail track in the world, overtaking China’s Qinghai-Tibet Railway.

The survey, which has an estimated cost of Rs 157.77 crore, will be funded by the defence ministry. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu will inaugurate the work for the final location survey on June 27.

The proposed new rail line will connect important locations between Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh and Leh in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir.

RITES, a Railways Public Sector Undertaking, will conduct the final location survey. “RITES has deployed its expert team to carry out this challenging task,” said a senior Railway Ministry official. “The survey will be carried out in three phases and is slated to be completed by 2019.”

Currently, the road route is open only for about five months in a year.

The defence ministry had identified the Leh rail network, which will run along the China border, as one of the four important railway connectivities. The ministry had also initiated rail line projects along Nepal and Pakistan borders as strategic lines. Apart from strategic reasons, the line will boost tourism in the region.

Out of the fourteen strategic lines that have been identified, four – Bilaspur-Manali-Leh, Missamari-Tenga-Tawang, North Lakhimpur-Bame-Silapathar and Pasighat-Tezu-Rupai – will be taken up in the first phase. While the last three lines are along the Assam-Arunachal border, the Bilaspur-Manali-Leh line is along the Himachal-J&K border.