Protestors clashed with police in Srinagar on Monday outside the Eidgah, a massive ground located in the downtown part of the city, after some youth offered namaz, reported NDTV. The Eidgah is one of the places in the city where the government imposed restrictions during Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations on Monday.

The police used tear gas on the protestors, who allegedly threw stones at them. After about 20 minutes, the crowd dispersed.

There were clashes at other places too, IANS reported. At least 10 protestors were injured in the clashes in Anantnag, Sopore, Kulgam, Pulwama and Pattan towns, said police. A mob resorted to stone-pelting at Janglat Mandi in Anantnag town immediately after the prayers, and the police were able to disperse it only after an hour.

Greater Kashmir reported that 12 protestors were injured in clashes with security forces in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

Last week, police officer Mohammad Ayub Pandith was stoned to death outside Jamia mosque by a mob. After the incident, the Jammu and Kashmir Police asked its personnel to avoid Eid prayers in public places. Instead, an advisory said police personnel could offer Eid prayers in mosques in district police lines in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, moderate Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq tweeted, calling the government “shameless and coward”.

It is 8 years this Eid!,have not allowed to offer #Eid prayers and deliver Eid sermon at Eidgah by the shameless & coward Govt! #HouseArrest — Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) June 26, 2017

He had on Sunday evening said that prayers would be held at Eidgah at 10 am on Monday.