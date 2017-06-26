Indrani Mukerjea, who is in jail for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012, is among 200 women inmates of Byculla jail in Mumbai, accused by the police of inciting a prison riot after a prisoner died on Friday, NDTV reported.

Soon after Manjula Shetye, 45, was murdered, about 200 inmates of Byculla prison, including Mukerjea, went to the terrace and began protesting against the incident, said the Hindustan Times. Six prison officials were also booked for Shetye’s death.

The women injured prison staff and damaged property, the police said. Senior inspector Sanjay Baswat of Nagpada police station said, “Apart from rioting, they have been booked for assault, grievous assault on public servants while discharging duty and for burning books and wood in the prison.”

Inspector general of prisons Rajwardhan Sinha will conduct a departmental inquiry into the incident, Additional DGP of Prisons BK Upadhyay said.

Shetye’s cell mate has alleged that she was beaten to death by a sub-inspector and five prison guards. Shetye and her mother had been convicted for her sister-in-law’s murder.