A look at the headlines right now:

Ten injured in clashes with security forces in Srinagar and other areas: The police used tear gas on the protestors, who allegedly threw stones at them. At least nine drown, 28 missing in Colombia after tourist boat sinks in reservoir: A rescue operation is under way, officials said. RBI says banks have no liability for loss of valuables kept in their lockers: The lawyer who filed the RTI query demanded a probe under the Competition Act into the ‘cartelisation’ by banks. Indrani Mukerjea incited, participated in jail riot after murder of prisoner, say police: Shetye’s cell mate has alleged that she was beaten to death by a sub-inspector and five prison guards. Prime Minister Modi asks US CEOs to invest in ‘business-friendly’ India: Modi interacted with a group of business leaders including Tim Cook of Apple, Sunder Pichai from Google, John Chambers from Cisco and Jeff Bezos of Amazon. Moon sighting marks the start of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated across the globe: Muslims in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh marked Eid without festivities as a protest against the death of a local teenager in an alleged hate crime. Royal Bank of Scotland to cut 443 jobs, move many of them to India: The company was rescued by the UK government with a 46-billion-pound bailout during the 2008 financial crisis. Woman not allowed to stay at Hyderabad hotel for being a ‘single lady’: Nupur Saraswat shared her experience on Facebook on Saturday, which has since gone viral with over 1,500 shares and 2,500 reactions. Indian Railways to begin final survey for world’s highest rail track at Leh: At an altitude of 3,300 metres, the 498-km long stretch will overtake China’s Qinghai-Tibet Railway. Snapchat’s Snap Map has critics worried about user safety: The firm has said users can choose to make their location public or keep it in ‘ghost mode’.