The big news: Clashes break out amid Eid celebrations in Kashmir, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A tourist ferry capsized in Colombia, killing nine people, and the RBI said banks are not liable for the loss of valuables in lockers.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Ten injured in clashes with security forces in Srinagar and other areas: The police used tear gas on the protestors, who allegedly threw stones at them.
- At least nine drown, 28 missing in Colombia after tourist boat sinks in reservoir: A rescue operation is under way, officials said.
- RBI says banks have no liability for loss of valuables kept in their lockers: The lawyer who filed the RTI query demanded a probe under the Competition Act into the ‘cartelisation’ by banks.
- Indrani Mukerjea incited, participated in jail riot after murder of prisoner, say police: Shetye’s cell mate has alleged that she was beaten to death by a sub-inspector and five prison guards.
- Prime Minister Modi asks US CEOs to invest in ‘business-friendly’ India: Modi interacted with a group of business leaders including Tim Cook of Apple, Sunder Pichai from Google, John Chambers from Cisco and Jeff Bezos of Amazon.
- Moon sighting marks the start of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated across the globe: Muslims in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh marked Eid without festivities as a protest against the death of a local teenager in an alleged hate crime.
- Royal Bank of Scotland to cut 443 jobs, move many of them to India: The company was rescued by the UK government with a 46-billion-pound bailout during the 2008 financial crisis.
- Woman not allowed to stay at Hyderabad hotel for being a ‘single lady’: Nupur Saraswat shared her experience on Facebook on Saturday, which has since gone viral with over 1,500 shares and 2,500 reactions.
- Indian Railways to begin final survey for world’s highest rail track at Leh: At an altitude of 3,300 metres, the 498-km long stretch will overtake China’s Qinghai-Tibet Railway.
- Snapchat’s Snap Map has critics worried about user safety: The firm has said users can choose to make their location public or keep it in ‘ghost mode’.