The United Kingdom’s Royal Bank of Scotland is planning to cut 443 jobs and move many of them to India, Reuters reported on Monday. The bank will cut jobs dealing with business loans, as part of a restructuring process to enable it to once again make profits.

“We realise this will be difficult news for staff and we will do everything we can to support those affected,” the bank said in a statement. “All roles which require customer contact will remain in the UK.”

“As we become a simpler, smaller bank, we are making some changes to the way we serve our customers. Unfortunately, these changes will result in the net reduction of 443 roles in the UK,” a spokesperson for the bank said. RBS, which is more than 70% state-owned, was rescued by the UK government with a 46 billion pound bailout during the 2008 financial crisis.

Workers’ union Unite said British workers and taxpayers stood to lose out from the move. A spokesperson said, “By shipping these jobs to India, RBS will be getting that work done more cheaply at the cost of jobs and livelihoods here in the UK.”