United States President Donald Trump broke from the 20-year-old tradition of celebrating the Islamic festival of Eid at the White House on Monday. His decision has reinforced the perception that his administration is anti-Muslim and anti-minority. The festival, celebrated by Muslims, a minority in the country, has been officially observed at the White House since former President Bill Clinton’s first year in office.

The controversial US President is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Monday.

While the White House has refrained from commenting on the decision to end the tradition, reports surfaced saying Secretary of State Rex Tillerson rejected the recommendation to celebrate the festival.

Trump’s office, however, release a festival greeting on the occassion. “On behalf of the American people, Melania and I send our warm greetings to Muslims as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr.”

“Muslims in the United States joined those around the world during the holy month of Ramadan to focus on acts of faith and charity,” a statement from the Trump administration said. “...During this holiday, we are reminded of the importance of mercy, compassion, and goodwill. With Muslims around the world, the United States renews our commitment to honor these values. Eid Mubarak.”

“This holiday marks the culmination of Ramadan, a month in which many experience meaning and inspiration in acts of fasting, prayer, and charity,” Tillerson said in a statement. “This day offers an opportunity to reflect on our shared commitment to building peaceful and prosperous communities. Eid Mubarak.”

Former President Thomas Jefferson is believed to have hosted the first White House Iftar dinner in 1805 for a Tunisian envoy.