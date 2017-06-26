The business wrap: Narendra Modi invites US CEOs to invest in India, and seven other top stories
Other headlines: The RBI said banks are not liable for theft of valuables kept in their lockers, and the Telangana land scam has affected Google, Microsoft.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Narendra Modi asks US CEOs to invest in ‘business-friendly’ India: The prime minister said that no country questioned India’s surgical strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir last September.
- RBI says banks have no liability for loss of valuables kept in their lockers: The lawyer who filed the RTI query demanded a probe under the Competition Act into the ‘cartelisation’ by banks.
- Google, Microsoft, domestic companies affected by unclear land titles in Telangana: Investors are now acquiring land only from the government or corporate houses, as these have clear titles.
- Royal Bank of Scotland to cut 443 jobs, move many of them to India: The company was rescued by the UK government with a 46-billion-pound bailout during the 2008 financial crisis.
- Amazon’s Jeff Bezos meets Narendra Modi, says they will continue to invest in India: The founder of the e-commerce giant said he had a ‘terrific meeting’ with the prime minister.
- HPCL joins consortium of Indian oil companies seeking stake in Russian oilfields: The OIL-IOC-BPRL consortium has taken another 29.9% stake in a separate Taas-Yuryakh oilfield in East Siberia.
- Snapchat’s Snap Map has critics worried about user safety: The firm has said users can choose to make their location public or keep it in ‘ghost mode’.
- Google to stop scanning Gmail messages for targeted advertising: The tech major had been trawling through what users were discussing over email and then showing related ads.