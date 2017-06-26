A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

Narendra Modi asks US CEOs to invest in ‘business-friendly’ India: The prime minister said that no country questioned India’s surgical strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir last September. RBI says banks have no liability for loss of valuables kept in their lockers: The lawyer who filed the RTI query demanded a probe under the Competition Act into the ‘cartelisation’ by banks. Google, Microsoft, domestic companies affected by unclear land titles in Telangana: Investors are now acquiring land only from the government or corporate houses, as these have clear titles. Royal Bank of Scotland to cut 443 jobs, move many of them to India: The company was rescued by the UK government with a 46-billion-pound bailout during the 2008 financial crisis. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos meets Narendra Modi, says they will continue to invest in India: The founder of the e-commerce giant said he had a ‘terrific meeting’ with the prime minister. HPCL joins consortium of Indian oil companies seeking stake in Russian oilfields: The OIL-IOC-BPRL consortium has taken another 29.9% stake in a separate Taas-Yuryakh oilfield in East Siberia. Snapchat’s Snap Map has critics worried about user safety: The firm has said users can choose to make their location public or keep it in ‘ghost mode’. Google to stop scanning Gmail messages for targeted advertising: The tech major had been trawling through what users were discussing over email and then showing related ads.