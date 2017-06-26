Amazon’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos on Monday said he was “excited” to continue investing in India, after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington DC. Modi met 20 American businessmen as part of a round table interaction.

“Terrific meeting with Narendra Modi,” Bezos said on Twitter. “Always impressed, energised by optimism and invention in India. Excited to keep investing and growing.” Besides Bezos, Apple’s Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai from Google, Adobe chief Shantanu Narayen and Ajay Banga of Mastercard were present at the meeting.

The Indian e-commerce market is the fastest-growing in the world and is expected to be worth $119 billion (more than Rs 7.5 lakh crore) by 2020, a Morgan Stanley report had said in 2016. Amazon’s competitors in India – Flipkart and Snapdeal – are planning to merge to slow down the company’s growth in the country.

In April this year, Bezos had claimed that his company had become a market leader in India’s online retail market. Last June, Bezos had said Amazon will invest $3 billion (around Rs 20,000 crore) more into its Indian business. He had said Amazon had created over 45,000 jobs in India.

Amazon’s seller base in India has increased from 100 in 2013 to 2 lakh in 2017, reported News18.

