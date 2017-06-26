The Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded the re-imposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in Tripura, after clashes between BJP and Communist Party of India(Marxist) workers, reported IANS on Monday.

“CPI(M) activists attacked BJP workers in some places in southern Tripura, killing one and injuring 50 others. The CPI(M) used the police against BJP workers in these incidents,” BJP State Vice-President Subal Bhowmik claimed. He said that his party had demanded that the Centre promulgate the AFSPA in Tripura to maintain peace.

But the CPI(M) claimed that BJP cadre severely assaulted their workers Samir Nandi, Arup Banik and DYFI College Square Local Committee secretary Mithun Paul, reported TheNorthEastToday. CPI(M) also claimed that BJP supporters attacked the local party office in Belonia with sharp weapons, sticks, stones, empty glass bottles and tubelight on Monday morning.

The CPI(M) also strongly criticised the BJP for demanding the re-promulgation of AFSPA, before Assembly elections that are due in the state next February. “The BJP workers on the pretext of a concocted issue are attacking CPI(M) workers and damaging government property leading to deterioration of the law and order situation in some places,” state secretary Bijan Dhar said. He claimed that the BJP “knows” it will not be able to defeat CPI(M) in the elections, and has thus started “conspiracies” against the Left government.

On May 27, 2015, the Tripura government had repealed AFSPA in the state after 18 years. State Chief Minister Manik Sarkar said that the decision had been taken after the council of ministers reviewed the situation in the affected areas of the state and found that militants had largely been contained.