After being criticised for keeping mum for days, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday condemned the murder of a Muslim boy on board a Mathura-bound train. Khattar also appealed to the people to maintain peace.

“Efforts are on to nab the other accused in the case,” said the chief minister, according to PTI. Till now, one Ramesh has been arrested for allegedly stabbing 15-year-old Junaid to death. He had said he was intoxicated and was instigated by fellow passengers to attack Junaid and his brothers.

The incident took place on June 22 when Junaid and three of his brothers had boarded a local train from Delhi’s Sadar Bazar Station around 5.30 pm after shopping for Eid. They were heading home to Ballabhgarh in Haryana. A fight broke out between some passengers and the brothers over seats. The incident turned communal after a mob repeatedly called the brothers “anti-nationals” and “beef eaters” and threw their skull caps on the floor. While Junaid was killed in the fight, his brothers were hospitalised with stab wounds.

On Sunday, Junaid’s family was given Rs 5 lakh in compensation by the District Red Cross in Faridabad. The Wakf Board chairperson had also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh and a job to one of Junaid’s brothers, PTI reported.