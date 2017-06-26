The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday clarified that it will not advance the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams without consulting all those who will be affected by the decision, including CBSE-affiliated schools.

“A proposal has been generated to deliberate upon the possibility of conducting board exams from mid-February, taking into consideration various processes and preparations in the administration of exams,” a CBSE official told NDTV. “The idea will be studied taking into consideration various processes and preparations in the administration of exams.”

The clarification comes on the back of reports that the board was mulling over advancing the Class 10 and Class 12 boad exams from March to February starting from the 2018-19 academic year. The move is being considered as part of reforms to bring in the “error-free evaluation” of answer scripts.

CBSE Chairman RK Chaturvedi had said the examinations would start around February 15 and be completed within a month if the proposal was approved and notified.

At present, the Class 10 and Class 12 exams are conducted over 45 days from March 1 to April 20, and the results are declared around the third or fourth week of May.