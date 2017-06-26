Starting July, people parking their vehicles in Delhi’s Connaught Place will have to pay more, as the New Delhi Municipal Council has decided to do away with the cap on parking fee. The proposal is part of Smart Parking Project by the NDMC aimed at reducing the traffic congestion in the busy area, DNA reported.

At present, users are charged Rs 20 per hour for parking their vehicles for up to five hours, and a flat Rs 100 after that. According to the current policy, even if a person leaves their car at the parking in Connaught Place for three to four days, they have to pay only Rs 100.

However, according to the new plan, the cap of Rs 100 will be removed, and Rs 20 will be charged for every hour even after the five-hour limit. “There will be extra charges for parking during night hours and the rates will be decided soon,” PTI reported quoting an unidentified official. “The new rates will come into effect from July.”

Under the Smart Parking Project, the NDMC aims to turn several parking lots into no-parking zones. In the first phase of the project, the NDMC will develop 88 surface parking lots and end on-road parking. “Each smart parking lot will be developed in an area of 3,400 square meter. The contractor will start work on the project soon,” DNA quoted an unidentified official as saying.