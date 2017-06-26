On the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Monday, Myanmar and Thailand burned illegal narcotics worth more than $970 million (more than Rs 6,000 crore), reported Reuters. Officials in Cambodia also claimed to have burnt 130 kg of drugs estimated to be worth around $4 million (around Rs 25 crore).

Thailand’s Ayutthaya province burned more than nine tonnes of drugs worth almost $590 million (more than Rs 3,700 crore). These included methamphetamine, also known as “yaba” or “crazy drug”. Thailand’s Public Health Ministry said the weight of the amount of drugs destroyed had almost doubled up from last year’s 5.1 tonnes, reported Sky News.

The Myanmar Police burned opium, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine tablets worth $385 million (around Rs 2,500 crore), AFP reported. Last year, on the same occasion, Myanmar had burnt narcotics worth $19.7 million (around Rs 125 crore). Myanmar is considered to be one of the world’s largest producers of illicit drugs. Between 2016 and 2017, the authorities in Myanmar have punished at least 1,500 offenders, Yangon Region Police Chief Win Naing said, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

The United Nations on Monday called on all countries to honour their commitments and ensure steps against drug trafficking. “I hope and believe we are on the right path, and that together we can implement a coordinated, balanced and comprehensive approach that leads to sustainable solutions,” said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.