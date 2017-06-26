Those seeking subsidy on e-rickshaws registered in Delhi will now have to submit details of their Aadhaar card, as per a new notification of the state government. The notice, issued by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, said the move was meant to “prevent duplicacy” in the financial assistance granted, PTI reported on Monday.

Registered e-rickshaw owners with pending subsidy claims now have to submit photo copies of their Aadhaar card and their registration certificate at the office of concerned motor licensing officers by June 30. Once done, they will be considered for the grant of a subsidy worth Rs 30,000.

There are more than 31,000 registered e-rickshaws in Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the subsidy scheme at a rally of e-rickshaw drivers in February 2016. The Aam Aadmi Party had allocated Rs 1.06 crore for the initiative in its Budget for the current financial year.

The scheme saw little success because of duplicity of claimants submitting different documents while registering for the subsidy. So far, only some 3,000 e-rickshaw owners have availed the aid.