The United States Supreme Court on Monday allowed President Donald Trump’s travel ban, which restricts the entry of residents of six Muslim-majority nations into the country, to be implemented partially. The justices have agreed to hear arguments on Trump’s travel ban in October, CBS reported.

The case was taken to the top court after two appellate courts had ruled against the order. Earlier this month, a court in San Francisco had held that the policy went against existing immigration laws in the US. A Maryland judge had blocked the travel ban, as well, and the decision was also upheld by the Virginia-based 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals on May 25.

The court had said that the 90-day ban on people from the Muslim-majority nations “drips with religious intolerance, animus and discrimination”.

On March 6, the US president had signed an executive order imposing a 90-day ban on the entry of people from Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from March 16. Iraq was left out of the revised list, though it was part of an earlier version of the order.

A federal judge in Hawaiian had blocked the revised travel ban just hours before it was due to come into effect on March 16, a move Trump had called an “unprecedented judicial overreach”.