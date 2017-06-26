A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Supreme Court allows Donald Trump’s travel ban to come into force partially: The case will be heard in October.
  2. China suspends Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nathu La, refuses to say why: Chinese troops allegedly destroyed two Indian Army bunkers in Sikkim sector.
  3. Drinking water supply to Chennai slashed by 50% as Tamil Nadu braces for worst drought in 140 years: Stone quarries in Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur and the two desalination plants in the city are the primary sources of drinking water now.  
  4. Conservatives reach a deal with Northern Ireland’s DUP to support Theresa May’s government: The prime minister will now have the support of the 10 Democratic Unionists MPs and a working majority in Parliament.  
  5. No change in Class 10, 12 board exam schedule without discussions with all parties concerned, says CBSE: An official said a proposal had been put forward to discuss the possibility of conducting the examinations from mid-February.  
  6. It was an act of God, claims company that runs the cable car service in Gulmarg: The management of the gondola service said there had been no violation of standard operating procedure.   
  7. Nobel Prize winner Liu Xiaobo released from jail after being diagnosed with terminal cancer: He was arrested in 2008 after writing a pro-democracy manifesto called Charter 08, where he called for an end to one-party rule in China.  
  8. Haryana CM Khattar condemns the killing of 15-year-old Muslim boy in Ballabgarh: The District Red Cross in Faridabad gave Rs 5 lakh to Junaid’s family as compensation.   
  9. Parking in Delhi’s Connaught Place to become costlier as civic body decides to remove fee cap: The proposal is part of Smart Parking Project by NDMC, and aimed at reducing congestion in the busy area.  
  10. Artist Salvador Dali’s body to be exhumed in paternity claim investigation: Maria Pilar Abel Martinez, a tarot card reader from Spain’s Girona city, claimed that her mother and the painter had a ‘clandestine affair’ in 1955.  