A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court allows Donald Trump’s travel ban to come into force partially: The case will be heard in October. China suspends Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nathu La, refuses to say why: Chinese troops allegedly destroyed two Indian Army bunkers in Sikkim sector. Drinking water supply to Chennai slashed by 50% as Tamil Nadu braces for worst drought in 140 years: Stone quarries in Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur and the two desalination plants in the city are the primary sources of drinking water now. Conservatives reach a deal with Northern Ireland’s DUP to support Theresa May’s government: The prime minister will now have the support of the 10 Democratic Unionists MPs and a working majority in Parliament. No change in Class 10, 12 board exam schedule without discussions with all parties concerned, says CBSE: An official said a proposal had been put forward to discuss the possibility of conducting the examinations from mid-February. It was an act of God, claims company that runs the cable car service in Gulmarg: The management of the gondola service said there had been no violation of standard operating procedure. Nobel Prize winner Liu Xiaobo released from jail after being diagnosed with terminal cancer: He was arrested in 2008 after writing a pro-democracy manifesto called Charter 08, where he called for an end to one-party rule in China. Haryana CM Khattar condemns the killing of 15-year-old Muslim boy in Ballabgarh: The District Red Cross in Faridabad gave Rs 5 lakh to Junaid’s family as compensation. Parking in Delhi’s Connaught Place to become costlier as civic body decides to remove fee cap: The proposal is part of Smart Parking Project by NDMC, and aimed at reducing congestion in the busy area. Artist Salvador Dali’s body to be exhumed in paternity claim investigation: Maria Pilar Abel Martinez, a tarot card reader from Spain’s Girona city, claimed that her mother and the painter had a ‘clandestine affair’ in 1955.