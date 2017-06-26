The floods in Assam that has affected more than one lakh people has worsened because of continuous downpour, PTI reported on Monday.

The deluge has submerged some 170 hectares of agricultural land in Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Karimganj, Karbi Anglong, Hojai, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and Golaghat, according to a report published by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority. Lakhimpur district is believed to be the worst hit.

As many as 11,677 displaced people have sought shelter in eight relief camps in the districts of Soniput and Karimganj. A total of 126 villages have been affected in the calamity.

The Dhansiri river in Golaghat district and the Karakhal river in Hailakandi district were flowing above the danger level, the report added. Erosion had damaged an embankment in the Sesuguri area of the Majuli district river island.