United States President Donald Trump gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi a guided tour of his residence in the White House, including the Lincoln bedroom on Monday. Trump showed Modi a copy of the famous Gettysburg address made by President Abraham Lincoln and the desk the 16th US President used while writing it. It was the first time the two leaders officially met.

Modi is in the United States as part of his three-nation tour which includes Portugal and the Netherlands, which he set out for on Tuesday.

The Indian Prime Minister offered his US counterpart a folio containing an 1965 dated original commemorative postal stamp, issued to mark the death centenary of Abraham Lincoln.

The stamp honoured the memory of a great American President & symbolized closeness of the ideals for which Lincoln stood & which drove Bapu. pic.twitter.com/VsMDnwsDX7 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 26, 2017

“The stamp honoured the memory of a great American President and the symbolized closeness of ideals” Lincoln and Mahatma Gandhi believed in, the Prime Minister’s office posted on Twitter. Modi also gifted Trump a Hoshiarpur-made wooden chest with intricate inlay pattern.

Modi also presented First Lady Melania Trump with a hamper containing a traditional, handcrafted Himachali silver bracelet, tea and honey from Kangra valley and hand-woven shawls from Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

