A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi and Donald Trump promise to destroy Islamic terrorism: The two leaders met for the first time on Monday. United States lists Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin global terrorist: The militant leader had vowed to block any peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict, the statement said. Floods in Assam leave around 11,700 people displaced, over a lakh affected: The deluge has submerged some 170 hectares of agricultural land with standing crops. Drinking water supply to Chennai slashed by 50% as Tamil Nadu braces for worst drought in 140 years: Stone quarries in Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur and the two desalination plants in the city are the primary sources of drinking water now. PM Modi gifts Donald Trump 1965 commemorative stamp, wooden chest from Hoshiarpur: The stamp honoured the memory of former US President Abraham Lincoln, the Prime Minister’s office said. BJP claims CPI(M) workers injured its cadre, wants AFSPA to be re-imposed in Tripura: But the CPI(M) claimed BJP cadre severely assaulted its workers. China suspends Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nathu La, refuses to say why: Spokesperson Geng Shuang said the two foreign ministries were communicating on the issue. Aadhaar is now mandatory for e-rickshaw owners in Delhi seeking subsidy: A notice issued by the pollution control committee said the move was meant to ‘prevent duplicacy’ in the financial aid granted. US Supreme Court allows Donald Trump’s travel ban to come into force partially: The case will be heard in October. Haryana CM Khattar condemns the killing of 15-year-old Muslim boy in Ballabhgarh: The District Red Cross in Faridabad gave Rs 5 lakh to Junaid’s family as compensation.