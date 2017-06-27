The big news: Donald Trump and PM Modi vow to destroy radical Islamic terrorism, and 9 top stories
Other headlines: United States named Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist, and around 11,700 people were displaced by floods in Assam.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi and Donald Trump promise to destroy Islamic terrorism: The two leaders met for the first time on Monday.
- United States lists Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin global terrorist: The militant leader had vowed to block any peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict, the statement said.
- Floods in Assam leave around 11,700 people displaced, over a lakh affected: The deluge has submerged some 170 hectares of agricultural land with standing crops.
- Drinking water supply to Chennai slashed by 50% as Tamil Nadu braces for worst drought in 140 years: Stone quarries in Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur and the two desalination plants in the city are the primary sources of drinking water now.
- PM Modi gifts Donald Trump 1965 commemorative stamp, wooden chest from Hoshiarpur: The stamp honoured the memory of former US President Abraham Lincoln, the Prime Minister’s office said.
- BJP claims CPI(M) workers injured its cadre, wants AFSPA to be re-imposed in Tripura: But the CPI(M) claimed BJP cadre severely assaulted its workers.
- China suspends Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nathu La, refuses to say why: Spokesperson Geng Shuang said the two foreign ministries were communicating on the issue.
- Aadhaar is now mandatory for e-rickshaw owners in Delhi seeking subsidy: A notice issued by the pollution control committee said the move was meant to ‘prevent duplicacy’ in the financial aid granted.
- US Supreme Court allows Donald Trump’s travel ban to come into force partially: The case will be heard in October.
- Haryana CM Khattar condemns the killing of 15-year-old Muslim boy in Ballabhgarh: The District Red Cross in Faridabad gave Rs 5 lakh to Junaid’s family as compensation.