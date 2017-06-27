A governess from Meghalaya was allegedly asked to leave the Delhi Golf Club on Sunday as she was wearing a traditional Khasi dress, Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday.

The woman, Tailin Lyngdoh (pictured above) was in a jainsem, a dress worn by the indigenous Khasi women in her state. She had gone to the club along with her employer Nivedita Barthakur, an entrepreneur and advisor to the Assam government, after being invited for lunch by a club member. However, 15-20 minutes into the lunch, two club officials asked Lyngdoh to leave the table, who said the dress she was wearing “was a maid’s uniform”. The club officials also allegedly told her that she needed to vacate the place as she looked a like a “dustbin”. She also claimed to have been further racially abused.

“We were invited for lunch at the Delhi Golf Club,” Lyngdoh told IANS. “We were all seated and the lunch was almost to be served. Suddenly the Club official came to me and asked me to leave the place. I enquired the reason. They told me that the dress [the jainsem] I was wearing was a maid’s uniform. They even said that I look like a dustbin.”

Barthakur said they will take legal action against the Club officials. “We explained to them about the dress,” she said. “I am appalled that a citizen of India is judged on her dress and treated as a pariah. I have started consulting my lawyer. I will also take it up with Kiren Rijiju (Minister of State for Home) and Conrad Sangma (Lok Sabha member from Meghalaya).”

Delhi Golf Club President Siddharth Shriram, however, said he had no knowledge of the incident and had received no such complaint. Secretary of the club Rajiv Hora said the staff concerned who did not behave properly will face disciplinary action. “Clearly, there was an etiquette problem with the particular staff that was handling the guest concerned,” he said. “We accept they could have handled the situation differently and in a much better way.”