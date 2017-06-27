Mumbai witnessed heavy rain on Monday night, leading to waterlogging in many places, The Times of India reported on Tuesday. The city received more rain than the suburbs, with Colaba recording a precipitation of 56.8 millimetres as against 12.8 millimetres in Santacruz from 11 pm to 7 am.

But Skymet reported that the downpour continued till 8.30 am on Tuesday. The weather forecaster said that between 8.30 am on Monday and the same time on Tuesday, Colaba recorded 67 mm of rain, while Santacruz recorded 39 mm.

In particular, flooding took place at Mahatma Gandhi Market and at the end of Tilak Bridge in Dadar, The Times of India said. Other areas such as Andheri, Sion and Powai also saw waterlogging, reported Skymet. Six complaints of fallen trees have also been registered with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation since Monday night.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the city for the next 24 hours. Peak tide will be observed at 2.39 pm today, and citizens have been warned not to venture near the sea.

Meanwhile, the rain has also affected local train services. Central Railway services are delayed by about 30 minutes, while Western Railway services are behind schedule by 10 minutes.