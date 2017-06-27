Uttar Pradesh Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Tuesday hailed the performance of his government, which completed 100 days in the state on Monday, reported Financial Express. Adityanath, while speaking at a press conference, said he was satisfied with the work his government had done so far and said that January 24 will be celebrated as Uttar Pradesh day every year.

The largest state in India faces daunting challenges in terms of law and order and is also one of the states most in need of development. However, Adityanath said his government had taken big steps to improve infrastructure and law enforcement in the state, reported NDTV.

“100 days is little for change or development in any state,” he said. The government, he said, has “initiated action to take the state towards development”.

Adityanath also said the Bhartiya Janta Party was working towards the betterment of all sections of society without any discrimination. He said that the state’s economy had deteriorated in the last 14-15 years under the governments of various parties because of nepotism and corrupt practices, reported The Economic Times.

Adityanath had assumed office on March 19 after the BJP won 325 of the 403 Assembly seats along with its allies.

Adityanath listed farm loan waiver and his “anti-romeo squads” as some of the “pro-people policies” his government had initiated in the last few months.

Adityanath also stressed on improving the conditions of the farmers. In April, the Adityanath government had announced a farm loan waiver worth Rs 36,359 crore for Uttar Pradesh farmers.

Adityanath said the scheme had benefitted 86 lakh farmers in the states. Adityanath also said that the state will observe 2017 as Garib Kalyan Year.

The anti-romeo squads, however, were at the centre of controversy with reports about youngsters being harassed at their hands. The frequent reports and criticism of the squads led Adityanath to order them not to harass consensual adults socialising in public.